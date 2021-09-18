Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Alabama sees more ICU beds open

Alabama’s hospitals are seeing more intensive care unit beds open.
Alabama’s hospitals are seeing more intensive care unit beds open.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s hospitals are seeing more intensive care unit beds open.

On Saturday, the Alabama Hospital Association reported 1,549 staffed ICU beds across the state but 1,495 ICU patients. That means 54 ICU beds are available, if needed. The report excludes data from at least five hospitals.

The situation reached critical levels on Aug. 17 when, after more than a month of daily increases in COVID-19 hospitalizations, patients began to outnumber designated ICU beds. That left medical facilities looking for other options, including treatment of ICU patients in emergency rooms or on gurneys in hallways.

For the first time in a month, the state climbed out of of a deficit for ICU beds Friday when the AHA reported the state had seven ICU beds available.

Hospitalizations are also down. According to AHA data, 2,059 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19. That’s down 111 from Friday.

During Friday’s press briefing, State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said some of the decrease in hospitalizations is due to deaths.

The Alabama Department of Public Health reported 3,462 new cases Saturday. Over 768,000 total cases have been reported since the pandemic began.

The state reported 161 new deaths Saturday. Over 13,000 deaths have been reported since the start of the pandemic.

About 46% of ICU beds are filled with COVID patients, including 1 pregnant woman and 20 children.

Among adults currently hospitalized with COVID, 83% are unvaccinated, while 4% are partially vaccinated and 13% are unvaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday Night Football Fever has kicked off its 30th season.
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 5
Montgomery police say one person is dead and another is injured after a shooting early Saturday...
1 dead, 1 injured in early morning Montgomery shooting
Alabama State Health Officer Scott Harris gives update on COVID-19 on Sept. 17.
Alabama saw more deaths than births in 2020
The remains have been identified as Thomas Suther of Dallas County, according to investigators....
Human remains found at Lowndes County park identified
UAB Health System to remove its vaccine policy, follow federal vaccine requirement

Latest News

On Friday, the Alabama Hospital Association reported the availability of seven staffed ICU...
Alabama climbs out of ICU bed deficit for first time in a month
State health officer gives COVID-19 update
State health officer gives COVID-19 update
Sen. Tuberville sends letter to HHS concerning restricting monoclonal antibody treatment supplies in Ala.
Alabama is seeing a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases being reported by the state’s...
Alabama’s public schools report decline in COVID-19 cases