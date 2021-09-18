Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

CAVHCS holds ‘Stand Down for Homeless Veterans’

The event “Stand Down for Homeless Veterans” allowed veterans’ needs to be met.
The event “Stand Down for Homeless Veterans” allowed veterans’ needs to be met.(WSFA)
By Courtney Chandler
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Central Alabama Veterans Health Care Systems lent a helping hand to around 100 homeless veterans.

The event “Stand Down for Homeless Veterans” allowed veterans’ needs to be met.

The event couldn’t happen last year due to the pandemic but returned this year for Central Alabama and Muscogee County, Georgia, veterans.

“Seeing all the smiling faces and the vets out here together; all the volunteer services and the great big heart from the community so much. It’s been amazing,” veteran Eric Brock said.

“We got clothing, food, option for shelter. We have VVA here helping them with their claims,” healthcare for homeless veterans program manager Jakaia Sherell-Thompson said.

Organizers and volunteers say this event is important because it connects veterans with one another and the community along with meeting their needs.

Transition Technical College president Koniqueka Ross-Thompson says volunteering was important because she is a veteran.

She says this was also an opportunity to teach her students the importance of serving others.

“Just to see them in action, it’s a sense of pride for me, but it also teaches them you never know who you might need, so you always want to give,” Thompson said.

Participants involved hope events like this for veterans will eventually spread to other areas across Alabama.

Veterans needing assistance can call the Central Alabama Veterans Health Care Systems at 334-727-0550.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The remains have been identified as Thomas Suther of Dallas County, according to investigators....
Human remains found at Lowndes County park identified
The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed a bomb threat was under investigation at...
Montgomery Regional Airport reopens 2 hours after bomb threat
Montgomery police say a man was fatally shot in the 8000 block of Vaughn Road on Sept. 15, 2021.
Man killed in Wednesday Montgomery shooting
David Gilmore is charged with two counts of capital murder in the shooting death of Brian...
Suspect charged with capital murder in Wednesday Montgomery shooting
Teto Jermaine Williams, 34, of Wetumpka, has seen his charge upgraded from attempted murder to...
Suspect’s charge upgraded to murder after Prattville shooting victim dies

Latest News

Kolbalt is this week's Pet Pal
Kolbalt is this week's Pet Pal
The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office plans to host a job fair on Sept. 18.
Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office hoping to aid unemployed residents
On Friday, the Alabama Hospital Association reported the availability of seven staffed ICU...
Alabama climbs out of ICU bed deficit for first time in a month
County Road 12: Eleven86 Real Artesian Water
County Road 12: Eleven86 Real Artesian Water