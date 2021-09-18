CAVHCS holds ‘Stand Down for Homeless Veterans’

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Central Alabama Veterans Health Care Systems lent a helping hand to around 100 homeless veterans.

The event “Stand Down for Homeless Veterans” allowed veterans’ needs to be met.

The event couldn’t happen last year due to the pandemic but returned this year for Central Alabama and Muscogee County, Georgia, veterans.

“Seeing all the smiling faces and the vets out here together; all the volunteer services and the great big heart from the community so much. It’s been amazing,” veteran Eric Brock said.

“We got clothing, food, option for shelter. We have VVA here helping them with their claims,” healthcare for homeless veterans program manager Jakaia Sherell-Thompson said.

Organizers and volunteers say this event is important because it connects veterans with one another and the community along with meeting their needs.

Transition Technical College president Koniqueka Ross-Thompson says volunteering was important because she is a veteran.

She says this was also an opportunity to teach her students the importance of serving others.

“Just to see them in action, it’s a sense of pride for me, but it also teaches them you never know who you might need, so you always want to give,” Thompson said.

Participants involved hope events like this for veterans will eventually spread to other areas across Alabama.

Veterans needing assistance can call the Central Alabama Veterans Health Care Systems at 334-727-0550.

