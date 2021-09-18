Advertise
Chaos inside Biloxi casino; one killed, one arrested

By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A suspect is in custody after an overnight shooting killed one person at the Golden Nugget casino in Biloxi.

Jereme Lamond Jones, 30, of Mobile was arrested Saturday morning on a charge of first-degree murder.

Police began receiving 911 calls around 12:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting inside the casino.

Police said two people got into an argument on the gaming floor, then took things outside where it got physical.

The victim eventually went back inside the casino, but Jones followed and fired multiple close-range shots at the victim on the gaming floor, according to police.

Officers from Biloxi police and surrounding jurisdictions responded and arrested Jones, armed with a pistol, in the area of the Biloxi Bay Bridge.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer identified the victim as 41-year-old Randy Johnson of Gulfport. He died from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to family and friends we’ve contacted through social media, Johnson was a father of three, two daughters, and a son. He was also a barber at King’s Barbershop in Gulfport.

According to family and friends we’ve contacted through social media, Johnson was a father of three, two daughters, and a son. He was also a barber at King’s Barbershop in Gulfport.(Raya Barnes)

Jones is held at the Harrison County jail on a $1 million bond.

Posted by Danny Barnett on Friday, September 17, 2021

