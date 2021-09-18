Faulkner defeats Florida Memorial 34-10

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Faulkner Eagles defeated the Florida Memorial Lions 34-10 Saturday.

Kade Young and the Eagles offense finished the day with 409 total yards.

The Eagles would strike first. Young finds wide receiver Jalen Browder who takes it to the house for the 75-yard touchdown.

With 5:31 to go in the first quarter, the Lions would get on the board with a 38-yard field goal from kicker Kesnel Baptiste.

The Eagles would strike again. Young finds wide receiver Satyler Wilson for the 19-yard touchdown.

Faulkner carried the lead 14-3 heading into the second quarter.

The Eagles would extend their lead. Running back Hunter Gibson takes the ball six-yards for the score.

Faulkner had the lead 21-3 going into halftime.

With 4:39 left in the game, Faulkner would strike. Young finds wide receiver Jaiveyon Tucker for the 23-yard touchdown.

The Lions would answer back. With 3:10 left to play, quarterback Antoine Williams finds wide receiver Christian Edgar for the 39-yard touchdown.

Faulkner would answer once more. With 1:48 left to play, Gibson runs the ball seven-yards for the score.

Young ended the day with 212 passing yards, 66 rushing yards, three touchdowns and was intercepted once.

The Eagles are now 3-0. They next head to Bluefield, Virginia, to take on the Bluefield Rams. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. Oct. 2.

