Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Faulkner defeats Florida Memorial 34-10

The Faulkner Eagles defeated the Florida Memorial Lions 34-10 Saturday.
The Faulkner Eagles defeated the Florida Memorial Lions 34-10 Saturday.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Liz Newton
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Faulkner Eagles defeated the Florida Memorial Lions 34-10 Saturday.

Kade Young and the Eagles offense finished the day with 409 total yards.

The Eagles would strike first. Young finds wide receiver Jalen Browder who takes it to the house for the 75-yard touchdown.

With 5:31 to go in the first quarter, the Lions would get on the board with a 38-yard field goal from kicker Kesnel Baptiste.

The Eagles would strike again. Young finds wide receiver Satyler Wilson for the 19-yard touchdown.

Faulkner carried the lead 14-3 heading into the second quarter.

The Eagles would extend their lead. Running back Hunter Gibson takes the ball six-yards for the score.

Faulkner had the lead 21-3 going into halftime.

With 4:39 left in the game, Faulkner would strike. Young finds wide receiver Jaiveyon Tucker for the 23-yard touchdown.

The Lions would answer back. With 3:10 left to play, quarterback Antoine Williams finds wide receiver Christian Edgar for the 39-yard touchdown.

Faulkner would answer once more. With 1:48 left to play, Gibson runs the ball seven-yards for the score.

Young ended the day with 212 passing yards, 66 rushing yards, three touchdowns and was intercepted once.

The Eagles are now 3-0. They next head to Bluefield, Virginia, to take on the Bluefield Rams. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. Oct. 2.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday Night Football Fever has kicked off its 30th season.
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 5
Montgomery police say one person is dead and another is injured after a shooting early Saturday...
1 dead, 1 injured in early morning Montgomery shooting
Alabama State Health Officer Scott Harris gives update on COVID-19 on Sept. 17.
Alabama saw more deaths than births in 2020
The remains have been identified as Thomas Suther of Dallas County, according to investigators....
Human remains found at Lowndes County park identified
UAB Health System to remove its vaccine policy, follow federal vaccine requirement

Latest News

Alabama vs. Florida on Saturday, September 18, 2021 in Gainesville, Fla.
Alabama survives, leaves ‘The Swamp’ with 31-29 win over Florida
Tuskegee Golden Tigers
Tuskegee gets first win of season against Edward Waters
(Source: AP)
Alabama remains atop AP Top 25, Auburn moves up 3 spots
SOURCE: The University of Alabama, Coach Saban addresses media 9/13/21
Saban sees ‘very encouraging’ signs from injured Anderson