Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Move Montgomery holds final Summer Fit Camp

Summer Fit Camp Finale at Tread Red Fun run walk .
Summer Fit Camp Finale at Tread Red Fun run walk .(WSFA)
By Courtney Chandler
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A few people in the city got a healthy start to the weekend at the Tread Red Fun Walk and Run.

The event work alongside Move Montgomery and Medical Advocacy and Outreach for their final Summer Fit Camp.

Participants walked or ran 2.5 miles from the Union Station Train Shed and made their way across the entire city.

“It was long and tiring, but I did it!” participant Klein Reed said.

“So I did not expect to start running but this was invigorating, it was stimulating, and it’s for a great cause,” participant Dr. Nichole Thompson said.

The event brought awareness about HIV/Aids, hepatitis C and diabetes.

One of the Organizers Tamika Reed says it is important that people take care of their mental and physical health while in the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We don’t have to let that stop us from doing what we need to do for ourselves and for our families,” Reed said.

Reed says more Move Montgomery events are coming to continue to promote healthy living in the city.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday Night Football Fever has kicked off its 30th season.
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 5
Montgomery police say one person is dead and another is injured after a shooting early Saturday...
1 dead, 1 injured in early morning Montgomery shooting
Alabama State Health Officer Scott Harris gives update on COVID-19 on Sept. 17.
Alabama saw more deaths than births in 2020
The remains have been identified as Thomas Suther of Dallas County, according to investigators....
Human remains found at Lowndes County park identified
UAB Health System to remove its vaccine policy, follow federal vaccine requirement

Latest News

An additional 1-3" of rain is likely through Wednesday afternoon.
The unusually rainy pattern continues
Alabama’s hospitals are seeing more intensive care unit beds open.
Alabama sees more ICU beds open
Search on for motorist after vehicle overcome by flood water in Tuscaloosa
Search on for motorist after vehicle washed away by flood waters in Tuscaloosa
Flooding on Bryant Dr in Tuscaloosa
Reports of flash flooding in Tuscaloosa, and around Univ. of Alabama campus