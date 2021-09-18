Move Montgomery holds final Summer Fit Camp

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A few people in the city got a healthy start to the weekend at the Tread Red Fun Walk and Run.

The event work alongside Move Montgomery and Medical Advocacy and Outreach for their final Summer Fit Camp.

Participants walked or ran 2.5 miles from the Union Station Train Shed and made their way across the entire city.

“It was long and tiring, but I did it!” participant Klein Reed said.

“So I did not expect to start running but this was invigorating, it was stimulating, and it’s for a great cause,” participant Dr. Nichole Thompson said.

The event brought awareness about HIV/Aids, hepatitis C and diabetes.

One of the Organizers Tamika Reed says it is important that people take care of their mental and physical health while in the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We don’t have to let that stop us from doing what we need to do for ourselves and for our families,” Reed said.

Reed says more Move Montgomery events are coming to continue to promote healthy living in the city.

