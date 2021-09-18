Reports of flash flooding in Tuscaloosa around Univ. of Alabama campus

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Heavy rain caused some flash flooding on parts of the University of Alabama campus Saturday afternoon.

Officials at the university have tweeted out information about various road closures because of flooding and have asked people to avoid driving on campus as this time.

Heavy rain has caused flash flooding on streets around campus.

Please avoid driving on campus at this time. — UA_Safety (@UA_Safety) September 18, 2021

⚠ Flooding has been reported on the Strip, in University Town Center, the intersections of 15th Street and Hackberry Lane and 15th Street and 10th Ave. Please avoid these areas. #TurnAroundDontDrown — TuscaloosaCountyEMA (@TuscaloosaCoEMA) September 18, 2021

Flooding wasn’t only a problem on campus. Some areas of the city of Tuscaloosa also saw flash flooding issues.

Officials with the Tuscaloosa County EMA say there was flooding at the intersection of Hargrove Road and Hackberry, Greensboro Avenue and 26th Street, and the Willowbrook Trailer Park in Northport.

We have people swimming down the streets of Tuscaloosa. pic.twitter.com/mW703z30qT — William O'Neal (@wilyo8) September 18, 2021

Now we got surfers pic.twitter.com/bBsmeJXMZC — William O'Neal (@wilyo8) September 18, 2021

Viewer William O’Neal got phone video of some people driving in floodwaters in Tuscaloosa.

Viewer CJ Seales shared video with us of flooding from Bryant Drive.

Flooding at Willowbrook Trailer Park in Northport.



📸: Jon Lambert pic.twitter.com/vXSQmh4inb — TuscaloosaCountyEMA (@TuscaloosaCoEMA) September 18, 2021

⚠️Tuscaloosa County is under a FLASH FLOOD WARNING. Do not attempt to drive through flood waters. It is being reported that several cars are stuck on University Blvd. and a person is trapped on Hackberry Lane. #DontDrownTurnAround pic.twitter.com/nncN9NNIf3 — TuscaloosaCountyEMA (@TuscaloosaCoEMA) September 18, 2021

The rain continues to fall in many areas and flash flooding could be an issue Saturday. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for all of central Alabama for Saturday.

#WBRCFirstAlert A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued due to the threat for flash flooding today and tomorrow. Rounds of heavy rainfall will cause flash flooding so please take every warning seriously. pic.twitter.com/p4oObVRNvB — Jill Gilardi ☀️☔️⚡️ (@jillgilardi) September 18, 2021

Viewer William O’Neal saw this in the floodwaters in Tuscaloosa:

Bottom line: It’s a good day to stay inside. And turn around, don’t drown. Please be careful out there if you have to get out.

