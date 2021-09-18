Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Reports of flash flooding in Tuscaloosa around Univ. of Alabama campus

Flooding on Bryant Dr in Tuscaloosa
Flooding on Bryant Dr in Tuscaloosa(CJ Seales)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Heavy rain caused some flash flooding on parts of the University of Alabama campus Saturday afternoon.

Officials at the university have tweeted out information about various road closures because of flooding and have asked people to avoid driving on campus as this time.

Flooding wasn’t only a problem on campus. Some areas of the city of Tuscaloosa also saw flash flooding issues.

Officials with the Tuscaloosa County EMA say there was flooding at the intersection of Hargrove Road and Hackberry, Greensboro Avenue and 26th Street, and the Willowbrook Trailer Park in Northport.

Viewer William O’Neal got phone video of some people driving in floodwaters in Tuscaloosa.

Viewer CJ Seales shared video with us of flooding from Bryant Drive.

The rain continues to fall in many areas and flash flooding could be an issue Saturday. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for all of central Alabama for Saturday.

Viewer William O’Neal saw this in the floodwaters in Tuscaloosa:

Bottom line: It’s a good day to stay inside. And turn around, don’t drown. Please be careful out there if you have to get out.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday Night Football Fever has kicked off its 30th season.
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 5
Montgomery police say one person is dead and another is injured after a shooting early Saturday...
1 dead, 1 injured in early morning Montgomery shooting
Alabama State Health Officer Scott Harris gives update on COVID-19 on Sept. 17.
Alabama saw more deaths than births in 2020
The remains have been identified as Thomas Suther of Dallas County, according to investigators....
Human remains found at Lowndes County park identified
UAB Health System to remove its vaccine policy, follow federal vaccine requirement

Latest News

MPS superintendent discusses the 7 schools closed due to COVID-19
MPS superintendent discusses the 7 schools closed due to COVID-19
Almost 82,000 U.S. troops remain missing.
Ceremony honors Alabama prisoners of war, missing troops at state capitol
Montgomery police say one person is dead and another is injured after a shooting early Saturday...
1 dead, 1 injured in early morning Montgomery shooting
Jereme Lamond Jones, 30, of Mobile was arrested Saturday morning on a charge of first-degree...
Chaos inside Biloxi casino; one killed, one arrested