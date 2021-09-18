Advertise
Tuskegee gets first win of season against Edward Waters

Tuskegee Golden Tigers
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Golden Tigers found their first win of the season against the Edward Waters Tigers Saturday.

The Golden Tigers offense finished the day with 383 total yards.

The Golden Tigers were the first to get on the board. Running back Ivonte Patterson runs the ball one-yard for the touchdown.

Tuskegee leads the game 7-0 heading into the second quarter.

With over 10 minutes left in the second quarter, the Golden Tigers extended their lead with a 19-yard field goal from kicker Arnes Huskic.

Tuskegee would strike again before halftime. With five seconds left, Patterson finds the endzone for his second touchdown of the day.

The Golden Tigers carried the lead 17-0 going into halftime.

Patterson would extend the Golden Tigers’ lead. He makes his way to the endzone for the touchdown, making that his third score of the game.

Tuskegee had the lead 23-0 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers would get on the board. With over 13 minutes left to play, running back De’Shaun Hugee finds the endzone for the 2-yard touchdown.

The Golden Tigers took down the Tigers 23-6.

Patterson finished the day with 145 rushing yards, 30 carries and three touchdowns.

The Golden Tigers are now 1-2 in the season. They’ll head to Mobile to face Alabama A&M with kick at 4 p.m. next Saturday.

