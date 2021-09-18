The unusually rainy pattern continues

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It was a very wet Saturday across the entire area. It rained for a majority of the day in many places, even resulting in some instances of flooding.

A flood risk exists for many counties through the end of the day Sunday. Even counties not included in the watch could see flooding concerns. (WSFA 12 News)

Some rain will linger through the evening and overnight as well, but coverage will fall off. Lows will be in the lower 70s with muggy conditions continuing.

Another day with high rain coverage is on the way Sunday. It likely won’t be quite as rainy as what we saw today, but numerous thundershowers capable of heavy downpours are expected. Highs will be near 80 degrees.

Widespread rain and storms again Sunday. (WSFA 12 News)

Scattered to even numerous rain and thunderstorms will continue Monday, Tuesday and even into Wednesday. None of those days will be identical in terms of who sees the most rain and when it falls, but the chance of getting wet through the early portion of the workweek is high.

Similar to today, the threat of a few flooding issues will be there. Severe weather is not expected, though.

Rain chances stay high through Tuesday, fall off a bit on Wednesday and then drop to zero beyond that. (WSFA 12 News)

With the high-end rain coverage and extra cloud cover we’re only expecting high temperatures in the 79-86 range through Wednesday.

Dew points will continue to be in the 70s through Wednesday. That means we will continue to feel that tropical air here in Central Alabama.

It stays tropical-like through Wednesday. (WSFA 12 News)

Then comes the fall cold front! That front will push through on Wednesday and usher in a much more comfortable air mass characterized by non-existent humidity, sunshine and much cooler weather. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s with overnight lows generally in the upper 50s!

Meanwhile out in the Atlantic we’ve now added Odette to this year’s storm list. Odette formed off the East Coast and is now quickly moving away from the US.

Highs stay below average. (WSFA 12 News)

There are two other areas still being monitored for development out in the middle of the Atlantic. One has a “high” 90% chance of becoming at least a tropical depression and the other has a “medium” 50% chance of doing the same.

Neither will be a threat to the Gulf of Mexico or our weather in the Deep South fortunately.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.