5.11 opens store in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new store celebrated its grand opening in Montgomery Saturday.

5.11, an apparel accessory and tactical equipment store, is located in The Shoppes at EastChase. The shop says it caters to a wide array of customers.

“We have kind of a wide variety of items. So we have clothing, we have bags, we have boots, we have gym attire. So we have a lot of bit of different things, our pants and our boots and our bags are like our biggest thing to include our play care. So we kind of reach out to a variety of different people. So from working out to your average everyday worker and into your first responders and military,” said store manager Matthew Cota.

The first 50 customers at the grand opening ceremony got gift cards ranging between $15 and over $500.

