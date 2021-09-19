Man charged with murder in David Drive shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a man following a fatal shooting earlier this month.

James Jennings, 31, of Montgomery, has been charged with murder in the shooting death of 28-year-old Andrique Sheridan, also of Montgomery.

According to police, officers responded to the 900 block of David Drive shortly after 7 a.m. Sept. 5. There, they found Sheridan with a fatal gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on scene.

Police identified Jennings as the suspect in the shooting. He was taken into custody Saturday.

Jennings is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Center on $150,000 bond.

Police say the shooting remains under investigation.

