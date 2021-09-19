Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Man charged with murder in David Drive shooting

James Jennings, 31, of Montgomery, has been charged with murder in the shooting death of...
James Jennings, 31, of Montgomery, has been charged with murder in the shooting death of 28-yard-old Andrique Sheridan, also of Montgomery.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Center)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a man following a fatal shooting earlier this month.

James Jennings, 31, of Montgomery, has been charged with murder in the shooting death of 28-year-old Andrique Sheridan, also of Montgomery.

According to police, officers responded to the 900 block of David Drive shortly after 7 a.m. Sept. 5. There, they found Sheridan with a fatal gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on scene.

Police identified Jennings as the suspect in the shooting. He was taken into custody Saturday.

Jennings is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Center on $150,000 bond.

Police say the shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say one person is dead and another is injured after a shooting early Saturday...
1 dead, 1 injured in early morning Montgomery shooting
Friday Night Football Fever has kicked off its 30th season.
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 5
Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer identified the victim as 41-year-old Randy Johnson of...
UPDATE: Victim identified in fatal shooting at Golden Nugget Casino
Search on for motorist after vehicle overcome by flood water in Tuscaloosa
Missing motorist’s body found after vehicle was washed away by floodwaters in Tuscaloosa
Alabama State Health Officer Scott Harris gives update on COVID-19 on Sept. 17.
Alabama saw more deaths than births in 2020

Latest News

Scattered showers and a few storms are expected Monday.
Some more rain in the forecast
Saturday flooding causes a few room closures in Univ. of Alabama buildings
The health department said seven pregnant women have died.
ADPH continues to urge pregnant women, eligible kids to get the vaccine
5.11 celebrated its grand opening in Montgomery Saturday.
5.11 opens store in Montgomery