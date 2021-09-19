No. 22 Auburn suffers first loss of season against No. 10 Penn State

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WSFA) - The Auburn Tigers suffered their first loss of the season against the Penn State Nittany Lions Saturday.

Bo Nix and the Tigers offense finished the night with 367 total yards.

The Tigers get on the board first. Kicker Anders Carlson makes the 45-yard field goal with 9:37 left in the first quarter.

However, with 2:24 left in the first quarter, the Nittany Lions strike. Quarterback Sean Clifford finds wide receiver Jahan Dotson for the four-yard touchdown.

Penn State had the lead 7-3 going into the second quarter.

The Tigers answer back. With 2:32 into the second quarter, running back Tank Bisby takes it to the house four-yards for the touchdown.

But, Penn State strikes back. Clifford finds tight end Brenton Strange for the two-yard touchdown

The Tigers trailed behind the Nittany Lions 14-10 going into halftime.

With over 13 minutes left in the third, the Nittany Lions extend their lead. Tight end Tyler Warren runs the ball two-yards for the touchdown.

Auburn answers back with under six minutes left in the third quarter. Bigsby makes his way to the endzone for the five-yard touchdown, and his second touchdown of the night.

Penn State carried the lead 21-17 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers start the fourth quarter adding more points on the board. Carlson makes the 43-yard field goal five seconds into the final quarter.

With 10:48 left to play, the Nittany Lions answer back. Running back Noah Cain takes the ball to the endzone for the touchdown.

The Nittany Lions won the game 28-20.

Nix finished with 186 passing yards. Bigsby finished with 102 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

The Nittany Lions finished with 386 total yards.

The Tigers fall 2-1 in the season. They’ll return to the Plains to face Georgia Southern next Saturday with kickoff at 3 p.m.

