Rainy today, scattered rain through early Wednesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Another day with high rain coverage is on the way today. It likely won’t be quite as rainy as what we saw yesterday, but numerous thundershowers capable of heavy downpours are expected.

Rain and storms are likely today. (WSFA 12 News)

Even if it’s not raining, it will likely be overcast and damp. High temperatures will head for 81 degrees.

Scattered rain and thunderstorms will continue Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday morning. None of these days will be identical in terms of who sees the rain and when it falls, but the chance of getting wet through the early portion of the workweek is pretty high.

Rain and storms are likely today, but it won't rain all day long. (WSFA 12 News)

Similar to yesterday, the threat of a few flooding issues will be there today. That’s why about half of the area is under a Flash Flood Watch through 7pm. Severe weather is not expected.

Highs will come up a bit to start the new workweek due to some sunshine and less rain coverage. Highs will end up in the mid-80s in most places.

Rain chances stick with us through noon Wednesday. (WSFA 12 News)

Dew points will continue to be well into the 70s through Wednesday afternoon. That means we will continue to feel that tropical air here in Central Alabama.

Then comes the fall cold front that we’ve been talking about! That front will push through by early Wednesday afternoon and usher in a much more comfortable air mass characterized by non-existent humidity, sunshine and much cooler weather.

A fall cold front clears the rain chances and mugginess out of here Wednesday. (WSFA 12 News)

Highs will be in the 70s and low 80s with overnight lows generally in the 50s!

Meanwhile out in the Atlantic we’ve now got Tropical Storm Peter and Tropical Depression Seventeen. Both are likely to remain out to sea and pose no threat to the U.S. at this point.

Tropical Storm Peter and Tropical Depression Seventeen are now out in the Atlantic. (WSFA 12 News)

Tropical Depression Seventeen will become Tropical Storm Rose, so despite it staying out in the Atlantic we will get yet another named storm in what has been another very active hurricane season.

