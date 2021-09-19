Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Some more rain in the forecast

Beautiful weather is on the way by Wednesday afternoon
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Scattered rain and thunderstorms will continue Monday, Tuesday and the first half of Wednesday. None of these days will be identical in terms of who sees the rain and when it falls, but the chance of getting wet through Wednesday is pretty high.

We will say we don’t expect coverage to be quite as widespread or long-lasting as what we’ve seen over the weekend.

Scattered showers and storms are expected at times through early Wednesday afternoon.
Scattered showers and storms are expected at times through early Wednesday afternoon.(WSFA 12 News)

Highs will come up a bit to start the new workweek due to at least some sunshine and less overall rain coverage. Highs will rise into the mid-80s in most places.

Dew points will continue to be well into the 70s through Wednesday afternoon. That means we will continue to feel that tropical air.

A fall cold front clears the rain chances and mugginess out of here Wednesday.
A fall cold front clears the rain chances and mugginess out of here Wednesday.(WSFA 12 News)

Then comes the much-anticipated fall cold front that we’ve been talking about. That front will push through Wednesday afternoon and usher in a much more comfortable air mass characterized by non-existent humidity, sunshine and much cooler weather.

Highs will be in the 70s and low 80s with overnight lows generally in the middle and upper 50s! That lasts through the upcoming weekend into next week.

Tropical Storm Rose has joined Tropical Storm Peter in the Atlantic. Neither are threats to the...
Tropical Storm Rose has joined Tropical Storm Peter in the Atlantic. Neither are threats to the US.(WSFA 12 News)

Meanwhile out in the Atlantic we’ve now got Tropical Storm Peter and Tropical Storm Rose. Both are likely to remain out to sea and pose no threat to the U.S. at this point.

That gives us 17 named storms as of September 19th. To put that number in perspective, we’ve only had two other seasons with at least 17 named storms by September 19th since 1966. One of those was just last year.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say one person is dead and another is injured after a shooting early Saturday...
1 dead, 1 injured in early morning Montgomery shooting
Friday Night Football Fever has kicked off its 30th season.
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 5
Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer identified the victim as 41-year-old Randy Johnson of...
UPDATE: Victim identified in fatal shooting at Golden Nugget Casino
Search on for motorist after vehicle overcome by flood water in Tuscaloosa
Missing motorist’s body found after vehicle was washed away by floodwaters in Tuscaloosa
Alabama State Health Officer Scott Harris gives update on COVID-19 on Sept. 17.
Alabama saw more deaths than births in 2020

Latest News

Saturday flooding causes a few room closures in Univ. of Alabama buildings
The health department said seven pregnant women have died.
ADPH continues to urge pregnant women, eligible kids to get the vaccine
5.11 celebrated its grand opening in Montgomery Saturday.
5.11 opens store in Montgomery
5.11 franchise opens store in EastChase
5.11 franchise opens store in EastChase