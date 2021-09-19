Some more rain in the forecast

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Scattered rain and thunderstorms will continue Monday, Tuesday and the first half of Wednesday. None of these days will be identical in terms of who sees the rain and when it falls, but the chance of getting wet through Wednesday is pretty high.

We will say we don’t expect coverage to be quite as widespread or long-lasting as what we’ve seen over the weekend.

Scattered showers and storms are expected at times through early Wednesday afternoon. (WSFA 12 News)

Highs will come up a bit to start the new workweek due to at least some sunshine and less overall rain coverage. Highs will rise into the mid-80s in most places.

Dew points will continue to be well into the 70s through Wednesday afternoon. That means we will continue to feel that tropical air.

A fall cold front clears the rain chances and mugginess out of here Wednesday. (WSFA 12 News)

Then comes the much-anticipated fall cold front that we’ve been talking about. That front will push through Wednesday afternoon and usher in a much more comfortable air mass characterized by non-existent humidity, sunshine and much cooler weather.

Highs will be in the 70s and low 80s with overnight lows generally in the middle and upper 50s! That lasts through the upcoming weekend into next week.

Tropical Storm Rose has joined Tropical Storm Peter in the Atlantic. Neither are threats to the US. (WSFA 12 News)

Meanwhile out in the Atlantic we’ve now got Tropical Storm Peter and Tropical Storm Rose. Both are likely to remain out to sea and pose no threat to the U.S. at this point.

That gives us 17 named storms as of September 19th. To put that number in perspective, we’ve only had two other seasons with at least 17 named storms by September 19th since 1966. One of those was just last year.

