Troy takes down Southern Miss 21-9

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans took down the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on the road Saturday.

Taylor Powell and the Troy Trojans offense finished the night with 304 total yards. Powell completed the night with 255 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Southern Miss gets on the board first. With over 12 minutes left to play, place kicker Briggs Bourgeois makes the 46-yard field goal.

The Golden Eagles had the lead 3-0 heading into the second quarter.

After a scoreless second quarter, Troy answers. With 12:53 left in the third quarter, Powell finds wide receiver Jabre Barber for the 17-yard touchdown.

Troy strikes again. With 41 seconds left in the third, Powell finds tight end Deyunkrea Lewis for the 16-yard touchdown.

Troy had the lead 14-3 going into the fourth quarter.

The Trojans strike again. With 5:49 left in the game, running back Kimani Vidal makes his way to the endzone for the eight-yard touchdown.

The Golden Eagles answer back with 3:04 left in the game. Defensive lineman Everitt Cunningham recovers the fumble and takes it to the house 47-yards for the touchdown.

The Trojans defeated the Golden Eagles 21-9.

The Trojans are now 2-1 in the season. They’ll remain on the road, heading to Louisiana-Monroe. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. next Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.