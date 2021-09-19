Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Troy takes down Southern Miss 21-9

The Troy Trojans took down the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on the road Saturday.
The Troy Trojans took down the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on the road Saturday.(WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans took down the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on the road Saturday.

Taylor Powell and the Troy Trojans offense finished the night with 304 total yards. Powell completed the night with 255 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Southern Miss gets on the board first. With over 12 minutes left to play, place kicker Briggs Bourgeois makes the 46-yard field goal.

The Golden Eagles had the lead 3-0 heading into the second quarter.

After a scoreless second quarter, Troy answers. With 12:53 left in the third quarter, Powell finds wide receiver Jabre Barber for the 17-yard touchdown.

Troy strikes again. With 41 seconds left in the third, Powell finds tight end Deyunkrea Lewis for the 16-yard touchdown.

Troy had the lead 14-3 going into the fourth quarter.

The Trojans strike again. With 5:49 left in the game, running back Kimani Vidal makes his way to the endzone for the eight-yard touchdown.

The Golden Eagles answer back with 3:04 left in the game. Defensive lineman Everitt Cunningham recovers the fumble and takes it to the house 47-yards for the touchdown.

The Trojans defeated the Golden Eagles 21-9.

The Trojans are now 2-1 in the season. They’ll remain on the road, heading to Louisiana-Monroe. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. next Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say one person is dead and another is injured after a shooting early Saturday...
1 dead, 1 injured in early morning Montgomery shooting
Friday Night Football Fever has kicked off its 30th season.
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 5
Alabama State Health Officer Scott Harris gives update on COVID-19 on Sept. 17.
Alabama saw more deaths than births in 2020
The remains have been identified as Thomas Suther of Dallas County, according to investigators....
Human remains found at Lowndes County park identified
UAB Health System to remove its vaccine policy, follow federal vaccine requirement

Latest News

Sep 18, 2021; University Park, PA, USA; Tank Bigsby (4) between Auburn and Penn State at Beaver...
No. 22 Auburn suffers first loss of season against No. 10 Penn State
The Faulkner Eagles defeated the Florida Memorial Lions 34-10 Saturday.
Faulkner defeats Florida Memorial 34-10
Alabama vs. Florida on Saturday, September 18, 2021 in Gainesville, Fla.
Alabama survives, leaves ‘The Swamp’ with 31-29 win over Florida
Tuskegee Golden Tigers
Tuskegee gets first win of season against Edward Waters