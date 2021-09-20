9 projects to share $2 million in Rebuild Alabama Act grant money

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More money is being awarded to several cities and counties around Alabama for road and bridge projects, according to Gov. Kay Ivey’s office and the Alabama Department of Transportation.

Just over $2 million will go toward nine projects. The money comes from the Rebuild Alabama Act of 2019, which created an annual grant program that requires ALDOT to set aside $10 million off the top of the state’s share of new gas tax revenue for local projects.

The nine projects include:

The applicants will also contribute a total of $4.2 million toward the projects, though matching funds were not required to be eligible, the governor’s office said.

“Improving Alabama’s infrastructure remains a top priority of the Ivey Administration, and thanks to Rebuild Alabama, we are continually able to put these funds to good use. More and more communities and cities across our state are seeing new road and bridge projects in their areas, and I look forward to that continuing,” Governor Ivey said. “When we invest in our roads and bridges, we are investing in our people and our future.”

This is the third round of projects awarded under the annual grant program for 2021. In the first two rounds earlier in the year, $8 million in state funds was awarded for 34 projects, with this final round bringing the total for FY 2021 to $10.04 million in state funds for 43 local projects.

The law requires that all projects are required to move forward within one year of being awarded the funds.

