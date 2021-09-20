Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Alabama remains atop AP Top 25, Auburn slips after Penn State loss

(Source: AP)
(Source: AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 18, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Alabama (59) 3-0 1547 1

2. Georgia (3) 3-0 1491 2

3. Oregon 3-0 1385 4

4. Oklahoma 3-0 1302 3

5. Iowa 3-0 1298 5

6. Penn St. 3-0 1197 10

7. Texas A&M 3-0 1158 7

8. Cincinnati 3-0 1145 8

9. Clemson 2-1 1074 6

10. Ohio St. 2-1 976 9

11. Florida 2-1 930 11

12. Notre Dame 3-0 874 12

13. Mississippi 3-0 717 17

14. Iowa St. 2-1 664 14

15. BYU 3-0 603 23

16. Arkansas 3-0 537 20

17. Coastal Carolina 3-0 526 16

18. Wisconsin 1-1 513 18

19. Michigan 3-0 456 25

20. Michigan St. 3-0 389 -

21. North Carolina 2-1 306 21

22. Fresno St. 3-1 201 -

23. Auburn 2-1 166 22

24. UCLA 2-1 142 13

25. Kansas St. 3-0 127 -

Others receiving votes: TCU 91, Liberty 56, Virginia Tech 52, Oklahoma St. 51, Maryland 29, Arizona St. 24, Texas 22, San Diego St. 16, Southern Cal 16, West Virginia 14, LSU 14, Kentucky 12, Boston College 9, Wake Forest 7, Texas Tech 5, Stanford 3, Memphis 3, Wyoming 1, Louisville 1.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Jennings, 31, of Montgomery, has been charged with murder in the shooting death of...
Man charged with murder in David Drive shooting
5.11 celebrated its grand opening in Montgomery Saturday.
5.11 opens store in Montgomery
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Search on for motorist after vehicle overcome by flood water in Tuscaloosa
Missing motorist’s body found after vehicle was washed away by floodwaters in Tuscaloosa
Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer identified the victim as 41-year-old Randy Johnson of...
UPDATE: Victim identified in fatal shooting at Golden Nugget Casino

Latest News

Sep 18, 2021; University Park, PA, USA; Tank Bigsby (4) between Auburn and Penn State at Beaver...
No. 22 Auburn suffers first loss of season against No. 10 Penn State
The Troy Trojans took down the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on the road Saturday.
Troy takes down Southern Miss 21-9
The Faulkner Eagles defeated the Florida Memorial Lions 34-10 Saturday.
Faulkner defeats Florida Memorial 34-10
Alabama vs. Florida on Saturday, September 18, 2021 in Gainesville, Fla.
Alabama survives, leaves ‘The Swamp’ with 31-29 win over Florida