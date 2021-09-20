Advertise
'Amazing Grace': Patient escort sings to comfort patients at Princeton Baptist

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A patient escort at Princeton Baptist is using his talent and gifted voice to comfort the men and women he meets at the hospital.

Despite the stress caused by the rise in COVID-19 cases, patients, doctors and nurses at Princeton Baptist are finding themselves comforted by the smooth, calming voice of Zigfredo “Fred” Agena.

Fred is a patient transporter and he is responsible for escorting patients to various departments in the hospital. He also reunites patients with their families when they are being discharged from the hospital.

Fred sings to the patients as he wheels them to their destination. Oftentimes, the patients join in and sing with him.

Fred’s ministry of singing began a while ago when he started singing “Amazing Grace” as he wheeled a patient onto an elevator. The patient was so moved, she told Fred that he should sing to all of his patients.

As a testament to how powerful his voice can be, there isn’t a day that goes by that the leadership at Princeton doesn’t hear comments from patients about how Fred’s singing soothed them.

Princeton Baptist leaders shared a video of Fred singing in one of the rooms.

**Disclaimer: The patient with Fred is a non-COVID patient and safety precautions were taken prior to filming.**

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

