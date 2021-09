AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger is on the mend from COVID-19.

Sedinger said he’s not sure how he contracted the virus but said he was vaccinated, getting his first shot in December and his second shot in January.

The sheriff said he’ll be in quarantine until Sept. 29.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.