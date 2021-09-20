Class Act: Retired coach now impacting students in the classroom

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A retired football coach is now working in the classroom and impacting students, one day at a time.

“I was a football coach when I was in the public school system, and I went from Autaugaville to Holtville, and I retired,” McCluskie said.

Coach Mike McCluskie has been honored and recognized many times in his career as a high school football coach, but never as a teacher.

Recently, McCluskie retired, left the sidelines, and embraced solving problems full-time as a high school math teacher at Churchill Academy in Montgomery.

“They wanna learn, you don’t have very many discipline problems and they’re a joy to teach,” McCluskie added.

McCluskie said he felt an instant connection with the students at Churchill.

“I heard about this school and how good the kids were, and the curriculum was good, and I came here and liked it and I’ve been here ever since,” McCluskie said. “The kids are so willing to learn and eager to learn so it makes my job easy, and it makes my job fun.”

In fact, it was a student who nominated him for WSFA’s Class Act Award. The nomination described him as kind and approachable and said he really took the time out to work with his students.

This patient teaching style is not uncommon at Churchill Academy. The school prides itself on having the best-individualized learning in the River Region and some of the best teachers, including Coach- a true Class Act.

