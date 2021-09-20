Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Class Act: Retired coach now impacting students in the classroom

A retired football coach is now working in the classroom and impacting students, one day at a...
A retired football coach is now working in the classroom and impacting students, one day at a time.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A retired football coach is now working in the classroom and impacting students, one day at a time.

I was a football coach when I was in the public school system, and I went from Autaugaville to Holtville, and I retired,” McCluskie said.

Coach Mike McCluskie has been honored and recognized many times in his career as a high school football coach, but never as a teacher.

Recently, McCluskie retired, left the sidelines, and embraced solving problems full-time as a high school math teacher at Churchill Academy in Montgomery.

“They wanna learn, you don’t have very many discipline problems and they’re a joy to teach,” McCluskie added.

McCluskie said he felt an instant connection with the students at Churchill.

“I heard about this school and how good the kids were, and the curriculum was good, and I came here and liked it and I’ve been here ever since,” McCluskie said. “The kids are so willing to learn and eager to learn so it makes my job easy, and it makes my job fun.”

In fact, it was a student who nominated him for WSFA’s Class Act Award. The nomination described him as kind and approachable and said he really took the time out to work with his students.

This patient teaching style is not uncommon at Churchill Academy. The school prides itself on having the best-individualized learning in the River Region and some of the best teachers, including Coach- a true Class Act.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Jennings, 31, of Montgomery, has been charged with murder in the shooting death of...
Man charged with murder in David Drive shooting
5.11 celebrated its grand opening in Montgomery Saturday.
5.11 opens store in Montgomery
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Search on for motorist after vehicle overcome by flood water in Tuscaloosa
Missing motorist’s body found after vehicle was washed away by floodwaters in Tuscaloosa
Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer identified the victim as 41-year-old Randy Johnson of...
UPDATE: Victim identified in fatal shooting at Golden Nugget Casino

Latest News

Alabama is seeing a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases being reported by the state’s...
Alabama’s public schools report decline in COVID-19 cases
a
Student arrested after making shooting threat to LaGrange High School over social media
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, file photo, students, some wearing protective masks,...
Coffee County Superintendent extends mask policy
The Enterprise Police Department opened an investigation into a social media threat Wednesday...
Teen charged with making terrorist threat toward south Alabama high school