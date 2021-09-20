Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Clinical trials for COVID-19 prevention pill underway in Tucson

Researchers studying whether pill could potentially stop you from getting COVID-19.
Clinical trials for COVID-19 prevention pill underway in Tucson.
Clinical trials for COVID-19 prevention pill underway in Tucson.(Pixabay)
By Carsyn Currier
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Researchers in Tucson are studying whether a pill could potentially stop you from getting COVID-19.

Dr. Anita Kohli, director of clinical research at Arizona Clinical Trials, said four trials are underway. She said a COVID-19 antiviral would be easily accessible and a gamechanger for the fight against COVID-19.

“These medicines would be easy to store, easy to distribute, things you could pick up from your local pharmacy as opposed to IV medicines, subcutaneous injections, so just much easier,” Kohli said.

Researchers are also working in Mesa.

Kohli said patients who have been exposed to or have COVID are the focus of the study. Researchers are looking into whether antiviral medications can help COVID-19 patients get better quicker and keep them out of the hospital.

“The molnupiravir antibodies, some of them already have emergency use authorization for COVID, so those are already available for emergency use in the hospital,” Kohli said. “So those are already available in some of the emergency rooms as well as in our office for the treatment of COVID. Those have already shown reducing rate of symptoms, hospitalization and death but that’s only available by IV or subcutaneously.”

You’re able to participate if you have been exposed to COVID-19 within the past five days or if someone you’re living with has tested positive within the past three days. You must be unvaccinated, and those individuals are later administered medicine or a placebo.

Kohli said they’re hopeful the trial will only last about nine months but says time will tell.

“Some of the molnupiravir antibodies that were studied last summer, already had emergency use authorization by the spring. So in nine months, we went from the early stages of the trials to emergency use,” Kohli said. “That essentially never happens in emergency medicine, so we’re hoping this will be as quick as that was.”

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5.11 celebrated its grand opening in Montgomery Saturday.
5.11 opens store in Montgomery
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
James Jennings, 31, of Montgomery, has been charged with murder in the shooting death of...
Man charged with murder in David Drive shooting
Search on for motorist after vehicle overcome by flood water in Tuscaloosa
Missing motorist’s body found after vehicle was washed away by floodwaters in Tuscaloosa
Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer identified the victim as 41-year-old Randy Johnson of...
UPDATE: Victim identified in fatal shooting at Golden Nugget Casino

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 770K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
ADPH urging pregnant women, eligible children to get COVID-19 vaccine
ADPH urging pregnant women, eligible children to get COVID-19 vaccine
The owner says it’s a private business, and he has every right to refuse service to those who...
Texas bar owner defends 'no mask' policy after asking couple to leave
The health department said seven pregnant women have died.
ADPH continues to urge pregnant women, eligible kids to get the vaccine