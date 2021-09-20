Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Gadsden toddler dies in car accident

(WCAX)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Gadsden toddler Friday morning.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the toddler was in a car that left the roadway, traveled through the median and into the opposite lanes of travel before being struck by a tractor-trailer.

Troopers said both the driver, who was not using a seat belt, and the child, who was not restrained, were ejected.

The toddler was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the car, Tenisha Rochae Timmons, 33, of Gadsden, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The driver of the other car was not injured.

The accident happened at approximately 9:50 a.m. Friday, September 17, on I-59 near Alabama 77, approximately seven miles south of Reece City.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Jennings, 31, of Montgomery, has been charged with murder in the shooting death of...
Man charged with murder in David Drive shooting
5.11 celebrated its grand opening in Montgomery Saturday.
5.11 opens store in Montgomery
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Search on for motorist after vehicle overcome by flood water in Tuscaloosa
Missing motorist’s body found after vehicle was washed away by floodwaters in Tuscaloosa
Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer identified the victim as 41-year-old Randy Johnson of...
UPDATE: Victim identified in fatal shooting at Golden Nugget Casino

Latest News

Patricia Ann Eiland, 62.
Missing and Endangered Person Alert for B’ham woman canceled
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 772K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
Children’s of Alabama reports no children on ventilators
A retired football coach is now working in the classroom and impacting students, one day at a...
Class Act: Retired coach now impacting students in the classroom
Montgomery police are investigating a robbery that happened at a Vaughn Road business Monday...
Montgomery police investigate robbery of Vaughn Road business