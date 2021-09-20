Montgomery police investigate robbery of Vaughn Road business

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a robbery that happened at a Vaughn Road business Monday morning.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, officers were called to the business in the 7900 block of Vaughn Road where the victim told them an armed suspect came into the business, demanded property, and fled.

Coleman said no one was injured during the robbery.

Additional details about the incident have not been released.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.