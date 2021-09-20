More rain expected, but coverage not as high

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Scattered rain and a few thunderstorms are in the forecast today, tomorrow and the first half of Wednesday as a tropical air mass continues to dominate.

Scattered showers and a few storms are expected today. (WSFA 12 News)

We don’t expect coverage to be quite as widespread or long-lasting as what we saw over the weekend. So despite more rain in the forecast, at least no washouts are on the way.

Highs will come up a bit early this week due to at some sunshine and less overall rain coverage. Highs will rise into the mid-80s in most places today and tomorrow. Some upper 80s are even possible.

A beautiful fall air mass is on the way beginning Wednesday. (WSFA 12 News)

The much-anticipated fall cold front that we’ve been talking about will put an end to the rain chances and mugginess by Wednesday afternoon. That front will usher in a much more comfortable air mass characterized by non-existent humidity, sunshine and much cooler weather -- the coolest since spring!

Highs will be in the 70s and low 80s with overnight lows generally in the middle and upper 50s to low 60s! That lasts through the upcoming weekend and into next week with nothing suggesting a return of wet, muggy weather.

A refreshing fall air mass is on the way by Wednesday. (WSFA 12 News)

Meanwhile out in the Atlantic we’ve got Tropical Storm Peter and Tropical Storm Rose. Both are likely to remain weak and out to sea. They pose no threat to the US.

There are two other areas being monitored for tropical development as well. The next names on the list for this year are Sam and Teresa. Fortunately neither of those systems will threaten the US either.

Peter and Rose will stay weak and remain out to sea. (WSFA 12 News)

So we officially reached 17 named storms as of September 19th. To put that number in perspective...we’ve only had two other seasons with at least 17 named storms by September 19th since 1966. One of those was just last year.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.