OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a hit and run suspect.

On September 18, police responded to a leaving the scene of an accident complaint at Target, located at the 2600 block of Enterprise Drive.

Upon arrival, officers located a mother with her child who had received minor injuries after being partially struck by a motor vehicle.

Security footage shows the suspect driving a gray, newer model GMC Terrain. The vehicle turned quickly in the direction of the mother and child, stopped briefly, before driving off at a high rate of speed.

The mother described the suspect as a white female, approximately 30 to 40 years old, with dark hair and blonde highlights.

If you have any information on this incident or the identity of the suspect, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220.

Opelika police searching for hit and run suspect (Source: Opelika Police Department)

