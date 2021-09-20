Part of Highway 331 in Crenshaw county closed for fatal crash

CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Motorists are being asked to avoid an area of Highway 331 in Crenshaw County after a fatal wreck.

According to the Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and members of the Highland Home VFD are on the scene of a major accident on Highway 331 and Bodiford Pool Road. The roadway has been closed.

There are fatalities involved, the sheriff’s office added.

Details on the crash are limited. Motorists traveling in this area are being asked to avoid the area.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.