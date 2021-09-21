$4.3 million in grants to help Montgomery airport, 4 others make improvements

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Five Alabama airports have been awarded a total of $4.3 million in grants from the Federal Aviation Administration, or FAA, to make various improvements, according to U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala.

“These five grants are important investments in the safety, efficiency, and expansion of large and small airports around our state,” Shelby said, adding that “local communities will be directly impacted by these advancements, which will help improve the quality of life for residents, increase tourism, and drive development.”

The grants will go to the following airports to fund projects that include:

Mobile Downtown Airport, Mobile, Alabama – $1,330,515 to construct, extend, and improve safety areas

Montgomery Regional Airport-Dannelly Field, Montgomery, Alabama – $1,171,544 to rehabilitate an apron. (The FAA defines an apron as “A defined area on an airport intended to accommodate aircraft for purposes of loading or unloading passengers or cargo, refueling, parking, or maintenance.”)

Bill Pugh Field Airport , Russellville, Alabama – $1,066,541 to rehabilitate a runway and runway lighting

Monroe County Aeroplex Airport, Monroeville, Alabama – $385,146 to acquire land for development

Bessemer Airport, Bessemer, Alabama – $346,619 to rehabilitate a taxiway and taxiway lighting

Each grant is administered through the Fiscal Year 2021 (FY21) Airport Improvement Program (AIP), which was funded in the FY21 annual appropriations package that was signed into law in December.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.