Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

$4.3 million in grants to help Montgomery airport, 4 others make improvements

Montgomery Regional Airport is among 5 airports in the state being awarded a total of $4.3...
Montgomery Regional Airport is among 5 airports in the state being awarded a total of $4.3 million in grants to make improvements.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Five Alabama airports have been awarded a total of $4.3 million in grants from the Federal Aviation Administration, or FAA, to make various improvements, according to U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala.

“These five grants are important investments in the safety, efficiency, and expansion of large and small airports around our state,” Shelby said, adding that “local communities will be directly impacted by these advancements, which will help improve the quality of life for residents, increase tourism, and drive development.”

The grants will go to the following airports to fund projects that include:

  • Mobile Downtown Airport, Mobile, Alabama – $1,330,515 to construct, extend, and improve safety areas
  • Montgomery Regional Airport-Dannelly Field, Montgomery, Alabama – $1,171,544 to rehabilitate an apron. (The FAA defines an apron as “A defined area on an airport intended to accommodate aircraft for purposes of loading or unloading passengers or cargo, refueling, parking, or maintenance.”)
  • Bill Pugh Field Airport, Russellville, Alabama – $1,066,541 to rehabilitate a runway and runway lighting
  • Monroe County Aeroplex Airport, Monroeville, Alabama – $385,146 to acquire land for development
  • Bessemer Airport, Bessemer, Alabama – $346,619 to rehabilitate a taxiway and taxiway lighting

Each grant is administered through the Fiscal Year 2021 (FY21) Airport Improvement Program (AIP), which was funded in the FY21 annual appropriations package that was signed into law in December.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorists are being asked to avoid an area of Highway 331 in Crenshaw County after a fatal wreck.
2 Montgomery residents killed in early morning Crenshaw County crash
James Jennings, 31, of Montgomery, has been charged with murder in the shooting death of...
Man charged with murder in David Drive shooting
Corwin Mathis is accused of robbing a business in the 7900 block of Vaughn Road on sept. 20,...
Suspect arrested in robbery at Vaughn Road business
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
5.11 celebrated its grand opening in Montgomery Saturday.
5.11 opens store in Montgomery

Latest News

A fire was reported at the Caesar's Superdome just after 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 21
Fire breaks out at Caesars Superdome
Gov. Ivey discusses prisons, COVID-19
Gov. Ivey discusses prisons, COVID-19
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will speak Tuesday during a Montgomery Kiwanis Club of Montgomery meeting.
Gov. Ivey discusses prisons, COVID-19 at Montgomery Kiwanis club meeting
Cullman Co. Sheriff Matt Gentry talks about recent threats, swatting
Arrests in Cullman County in connection with bomb threats across several states