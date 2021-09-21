Advertise
Alabama is seeking feedback from residents on broadband

(Pexels.com)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is asking for your thoughts on broadband access and speed from Alabama residents and businesses.

Alabamians are encouraged to take the speed survey at this link to help the state more precisely locate gaps in broadband service areas. The information gathered will be used for more specific mapping of service gaps and planning efforts to help fill those gaps.

“The COVID-19 pandemic shined a spotlight on the importance of having access to high-speed internet across Alabama,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “Taking this speed survey will help us gather the data we need to map and plan our efforts to help close those service gaps.”

If you are confused by the survey, a video explaining what it does and how to do it is available here.

