Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Arrests in Cullman County in connection with bomb threats across several states

Cullman Co. Sheriff Matt Gentry talks about recent threats, swatting
Cullman Co. Sheriff Matt Gentry talks about recent threats, swatting
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Cullman County law enforcement and school leaders held a news conference Tuesday to announce the arrest of minors as young as 12 years old who will be charged as adults with terroristic threats and solicitation.

Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry said the juveniles asked people out of state to call in bomb threats. Arrests are happening now in four other states. The threats started September 2 at Cullman High School.

The threats were followed by a string of threats at several schools, the courthouse and even a fake murder stand-off.

Gentry said, “For someone to put fear in the hearts of children, teachers, mothers, fathers, grandparents. I mean it’s unspeakable. I hope this is a lesson to be learned for juveniles, for other people to do something called swatting.”

Gentry said “swatting” is basically calling in a fake threat and shooting video of the response from law enforcement and tactical teams.

The Cullman County DA said the punishment won’t be made public because these are juveniles, but the charge is a class A felony.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorists are being asked to avoid an area of Highway 331 in Crenshaw County after a fatal wreck.
2 Montgomery residents killed in early morning Crenshaw County crash
James Jennings, 31, of Montgomery, has been charged with murder in the shooting death of...
Man charged with murder in David Drive shooting
Corwin Mathis is accused of robbing a business in the 7900 block of Vaughn Road on sept. 20,...
Suspect arrested in robbery at Vaughn Road business
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
5.11 celebrated its grand opening in Montgomery Saturday.
5.11 opens store in Montgomery

Latest News

A fire was reported at the Caesar's Superdome just after 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 21
WATCH: Pressure washer caught fire on Superdome roof; 1 injured
Ragweed season is here
Ragweed season is here
Gov. Ivey discusses prisons, COVID-19
Gov. Ivey discusses prisons, COVID-19
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will speak Tuesday during a Montgomery Kiwanis Club of Montgomery meeting.
Gov. Ivey discusses prisons, COVID-19 at Montgomery Kiwanis club meeting