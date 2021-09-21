Battle-tested Biscuits to host Braves in sixth straight playoff appearance

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been a battle for the Butter and Blue to get back in the postseason.

“This has been a wild ride not only because of the amount of winning that we’ve done where we’ve won actually six in a row, coming off what I think was either seven or eight losses in a row, and these were all must-wins,” said manager Morgan Ensberg.

With the season on the line, a surprise pinch hitter stepped in on Sunday to seal the deal: the rain.

After the field was deemed unplayable, the Biscuits automatically advanced to their sixth straight postseason appearance.

“It wasn’t your normal elation and celebration, everything, but I think it was maybe a little sigh of relief,” said general manager Michael Murphy. “We had delays every single day (last week), we had rain every single day, we had cancellations three days, and they were still ready to play and ready to stay focused. And that says a lot about the character of the guys in that clubhouse.”

The Biscuits will host the first two games of a best-of-five series against the Mississippi Braves, a team the Butter and Blue have struggled to beat in 2021. In 24 meetings, the Biscuits have won just seven times but are hoping their recent hot streak will continue into the final stretch of the season.

“We have our work cut out for us in that they have played the best, but right now I would say we’re the hottest and we certainly match up well against them,” said Ensberg. “But every one of these games in baseball, and certainly in playoff and championship baseball, it really is going to come down to one play, one inning that kind of decides this thing.”

For the sixth straight season, the @BiscuitBaseball are playoff bound!

The Butter & Blue will host the Mississippi Braves Tuesday & Wednesday in the best-of-five postseason series. I spoke with the organization about the 2021 team and the excitement ahead of tomorrow's game!⚾️ pic.twitter.com/0SYFS80Uwn — Hailey Sutton (@_HaileySutton) September 21, 2021

“We’ve had our ups and downs,” added Murphy. “We’ve had those times where you’re like ‘this is a dominant team,’ we’ve had some times where you’re like ‘man, what is going on,’ but it goes to show the resilience of this team, and the fact that throughout the race from top to bottom, it’s all about winning, and at the end of the day that’s what they’ve done and they’ve put themselves into the playoff again for the sixth straight time.”

The first two games of the series will be played at Riverwalk Stadium with a 6:35 p.m. start time. Tickets can be purchased here.

The Biscuits will close out the season in Mississippi with a shot at the Double-A South Championship on the line.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.