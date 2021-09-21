Big changes loom Wednesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Another tropical-like day is on the way as highs head for the middle and upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. The humidity will make it feel like it’s well up in the 90s.

A cold front comes through Wednesday morning, bringing some showers. (WSFA 12 News)

Similar to yesterday we will have a 40% chance of showers and a few thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Not everyone sees rain, but the chance is there once again.

Some showers remain possible tonight into Wednesday morning, but coverage will continue to only be around 40% or so. The chance of rain will end by lunchtime Wednesday as our much-anticipated fall cold front heads through.

Gorgeous fall weather on the way beginning Thursday. (WSFA 12 News)

That front will usher in a much more comfortable air mass characterized by non-existent humidity, sunshine and much cooler weather -- the coolest since spring! It will also lead to breezy northerly winds on Wednesday.

Highs for the end of the workweek will only be in the 70s, with overnight lows well down in the 50s! We do moderate a bit for the weekend and next week as highs head back into the 80s and overnight temps return to the 60s.

Lows will be much cooler beginning Thursday morning. (WSFA 12 News)

Even then we won’t have the humidity or rain to contend with across Central Alabama. Put simply, the forecast beginning Wednesday afternoon is as good as it gets here this time of year!

Meanwhile out in the Atlantic we’ve still got Tropical Storm Peter and Tropical Storm Rose. Both will likely remain weak and out to sea. They pose no threat to the US.

Tropical Storm Peter and Tropical Storm Rose will stay out in the Atlantic. Two other areas of interest are being monitored for development as well. (WSFA 12 News)

There are two other areas being monitored for tropical development as well. The next names on the list for this year are Sam and Teresa. Fortunately neither of those systems will threaten the US as it looks now.

