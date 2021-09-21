Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

WATCH: Pressure washer caught fire, ignited Superdome roof; 1 injured

By Ken Daley
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A pressure washer caught fire on the roof of the Caesars Superdome, sending flames and heavy black smoke into the New Orleans skyline around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21.

Crews were on the iconic white roof resuming cleaning operations that were interrupted by Hurricane Ida. One worker suffered minor burns on his neck, arm, and chest.

Firefighters quickly discovered that the fire was in an extremely difficult place to fight. Several firefighters had to gear up and climb to the roof while they attacked the fire from both inside and outside of the dome.

At least one person was transported with minor burns following a fire on the roof of the...
At least one person was transported with minor burns following a fire on the roof of the Superdome.(WVUE)

Fox 8 Saints analyst Jeff Duncan said the fire appeared to have started in the “gutter tub” on the roof, where workers were using a high-powered pressure washer, according to a text message from Doug Thornton, Vice President of Stadiums for ASM Global, the parent company that manages the facility.

Here's where the fire started on the roof of the Superdome in the gutter tub.
Here's where the fire started on the roof of the Superdome in the gutter tub.(NOLA Ready)

Flames and dark black smoke could be seen along the lip of the roof for nearly 15 minutes. The smoke was visible across New Orleans and turned to a lighter shade of gray around 12:50 p.m., indicating the blaze was being brought under control and extinguished. The fire was reported under control by city officials around 1:20 p.m.

A spokesperson says the damage is superficial and there appears to be no structural damage or impact to the integrity of the roof’s exterior skin. The building’s outer skin and roof remain watertight.

The fire is not expected to impact any future events.

The Saints’ home stadium is scheduled to be the site of the team’s Oct. 3 game against the New York Giants.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorists are being asked to avoid an area of Highway 331 in Crenshaw County after a fatal wreck.
2 Montgomery residents killed in early morning Crenshaw County crash
James Jennings, 31, of Montgomery, has been charged with murder in the shooting death of...
Man charged with murder in David Drive shooting
Corwin Mathis is accused of robbing a business in the 7900 block of Vaughn Road on sept. 20,...
Suspect arrested in robbery at Vaughn Road business
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
5.11 celebrated its grand opening in Montgomery Saturday.
5.11 opens store in Montgomery

Latest News

Daniel Sexton is charged with multiple child sex crimes including facilitating the travel of a...
Former correctional officer charged with child sex crimes
Gov. Ivey discusses prisons, COVID-19
Gov. Ivey discusses prisons, COVID-19 at Montgomery Kiwanis club meeting
Fall-like weather returns soon, just in time for the new season!
Cool, comfortable air arrives tomorrow...
Biscuits to take on Braves in playoffs
Biscuits to take on Braves in playoffs
Gov. Ivey speaks at Kiwanis Club
Gov. Ivey speaks at Kiwanis Club