Former correctional officer charged with child sex crimes

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Elmore County man has been arrested and charged with multiple child sex crimes, according to the Millbrook Police Department.

Daniel Sexton, 23, of Millbrook, was taken into custody Friday and transported to the Elmore County Jail where he was charged with two counts of first-degree sodomy, first-degree rape and facilitating the travel of a child for an unlawful sex act.

The Alabama Department of Corrections has confirmed to WSFA 12 News that Sexton was an employee of the ADOC until his resignation on Sept. 2. The department did not provide any other details about Sexton’s employment. Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson confirmed Sexton had been a correctional officer with ADOC.

Johnson said his detectives received a complaint in early September regarding the possible sexual assault of a minor earlier in September and determined during an initial investigation that the allegations involved two victims, both minors.

Following the initial investigation, Johnson said probable cause was determined to be sufficient and warrants were signed for Sexton’s arrest.

“These are very serious charges and the fact that the victims are both minors, with one being a person with special needs, makes this case even more reprehensible,” Johnson said in a statement.

The police chief said the assaults happened in August.

“I can assure you that our investigators have and will continue to investigate this case utilizing all the resources and partnerships with law enforcement and social services that are at our disposal to ensure that we present the best case possible to the Elmore County District Attorney’s Office,” Johnson added.

Sexton was released on a $240,000 bond on Sunday, according to records with the Elmore County Jail.

