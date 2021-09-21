Advertise
‘MAPS’ creates training paths from adult education to high-demand careers

Alabamians who are displaced, in career fields with low wages, or who are new to the workforce...
Alabamians who are displaced, in career fields with low wages, or who are new to the workforce but face barriers can now get help to navigate in-demand careers.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabamians who are displaced, in career fields with low wages, or who are new to the workforce but face barriers can now get help to navigate in-demand careers.

Mobilizing Alabama Pathways, or MAPs, is a skills-based workforce training program that will provide opportunities for nearly 8,000 workers. MAPs are short-term, virtual training programs for high-demand jobs in Alabama.

The short length of the credentialed programs allows students a chance to determine if a career field is for them without dedicating months to a career path that they may not enjoy

“Providing short-term credentials that transfer to long-term degrees is a key strategy for reaching Alabama’s attainment goal of adding 500,000 credentialed workers to Alabama’s workforce by 2025,” Gov. Kay Ivey said of the MAPs program. “I want to thank Chancellor [Jimmy] Baker and each partner for their leadership in establishing the Mobilizing Alabama’s Pathways program, which will help us create stackable career pathways for our most in-demand industries.”

Students can complete the credentialed programs in less time than other college credentials. The first MAPs were created for high-demand and high-wage industries in the state, including healthcare, transportation & logistics, information technology, manufacturing, and construction.

Students can access MAPs through their local adult education provider after completing Ready to Work (RTW), an online training class that provides basic skills to succeed at most of Alabama’s businesses and industries. After completing MAPs, students have the option to participate in hands-on training through a variety of other training options.

In the coming months, MAPS says additional industries will be added to the available list of training.

The program is the result of a federal grant that creates the Alabama Workforce Stabilization Program (AWSP), which provides work opportunities in conjunction with nine partners: Governor Kay Ivey’s Office; Alabama Workforce Council (AWC); Alabama Community College System (ACCS); Alabama Workforce Innovation & Opportunity Act (WIOA); Alabama Department of Labor; VitAL; Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta; Alabama Office of Apprenticeship Pre-apprenticeship Program; and AIDT.

