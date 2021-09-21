Advertise
Montgomery school named 2021 National Blue Ribbon School

1st graders at MacMillan (Source: WSFA 12 News).
1st graders at MacMillan (Source: WSFA 12 News).
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery magnet school has been named a 2021 National Blue Ribbon School.

MacMillan International Academy School is one of just five Alabama schools recognized with the award, the U.S. Department of Education announced Tuesday.

According to the release, the schools were chosen based on their overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

“This year’s cohort of honorees demonstrates what is possible when committed educators and school leaders create vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school cultures where rich teaching and learning can flourish,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

Cardona added that this year’s winners faced unprecedented circumstances and found creative ways to engage, care for, protect, and teach children.

Hall-Kent Elementary School in the Homewood City Schools District., Mt. Laurel Elementary School in the Shelby County School District, Brewton Elementary School in the Brewton City School District and Orange Beach Elementary School in the Baldwin County School District were also awarded.

