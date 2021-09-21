Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Opioid prescriptions down in Alabama

(Moussa81 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Devin Pavlou
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - A new national report shows actions by Alabama physicians are helping the fight against the opioid crisis.

Physicians in the state have reduced the number of opioid prescriptions in the state by 38% since 2011, according to a report by the American Medical Association. This year marks the seventh consecutive year the number of opioid prescriptions in Alabama has dropped.

The report also shows that doctors are prescribing safer dosages of opioids. Dosage in opioids fell by 47% in the state since 2011.

“These positive developments did not happen by accident.  Thanks to work and leadership from Alabama’s physicians, Governor Ivey and legislators, Alabama is on the right track in decreasing the number and potency of opioid prescriptions,” said Dr. Aruna Arora, the President of the Medical Association of the State of Alabama.

Dr. Arora pointed to an increase in opioid education, drug monitoring programs and tougher laws as reasons why the number fell so drastically.

Unfortunately, drug overdoses are still increasing in Alabama. Officials say this is due to illicit drugs and not prescriptions, namely fentanyl.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorists are being asked to avoid an area of Highway 331 in Crenshaw County after a fatal wreck.
2 Montgomery residents killed in early morning Crenshaw County crash
James Jennings, 31, of Montgomery, has been charged with murder in the shooting death of...
Man charged with murder in David Drive shooting
Corwin Mathis is accused of robbing a business in the 7900 block of Vaughn Road on sept. 20,...
Suspect arrested in robbery at Vaughn Road business
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
5.11 celebrated its grand opening in Montgomery Saturday.
5.11 opens store in Montgomery

Latest News

The humidity will fall off a cliff throughout the day Wednesday. It remains non-existent for...
Big changes to our weather pattern arriving soon!
Microscopic image of pollen from public domain via Wikipedia
Pollen set to soar
1st graders at MacMillan (Source: WSFA 12 News).
Montgomery school named 2021 National Blue Ribbon School
World Alzheimer’s Day raises awareness about most common form of dementia
World Alzheimer’s Day raises awareness about most common form of dementia