Opioid prescriptions down in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - A new national report shows actions by Alabama physicians are helping the fight against the opioid crisis.

Physicians in the state have reduced the number of opioid prescriptions in the state by 38% since 2011, according to a report by the American Medical Association. This year marks the seventh consecutive year the number of opioid prescriptions in Alabama has dropped.

The report also shows that doctors are prescribing safer dosages of opioids. Dosage in opioids fell by 47% in the state since 2011.

“These positive developments did not happen by accident. Thanks to work and leadership from Alabama’s physicians, Governor Ivey and legislators, Alabama is on the right track in decreasing the number and potency of opioid prescriptions,” said Dr. Aruna Arora, the President of the Medical Association of the State of Alabama.

Dr. Arora pointed to an increase in opioid education, drug monitoring programs and tougher laws as reasons why the number fell so drastically.

Unfortunately, drug overdoses are still increasing in Alabama. Officials say this is due to illicit drugs and not prescriptions, namely fentanyl.

