Woman charged with shooting into occupied Montgomery dwelling

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An arrest has been made in connection to a shooting investigation that started in early September.

The Montgomery Police Department says 33-year-old Shawnquetta Knight has been arrested and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 1 in the 500 block of Glade Park Loop. Further details about a possible motive were not clear.

Knight was arrested Tuesday by the United States Marshals task force and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility. She’s being held on a bond of $15,000.

