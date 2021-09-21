Woman charged with shooting into occupied Montgomery dwelling
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An arrest has been made in connection to a shooting investigation that started in early September.
The Montgomery Police Department says 33-year-old Shawnquetta Knight has been arrested and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.
The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 1 in the 500 block of Glade Park Loop. Further details about a possible motive were not clear.
Knight was arrested Tuesday by the United States Marshals task force and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility. She’s being held on a bond of $15,000.
