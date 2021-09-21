Advertise
World Alzheimer’s Day raises awareness about most common form of dementia

Sept. 21st is World Alzheimer’s Day to raise awareness around the globe about the disease that...
Sept. 21st is World Alzheimer’s Day to raise awareness around the globe about the disease that affects about 44 million people.(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Bethany Davis
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:43 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sept. 21st is World Alzheimer’s Day to raise awareness around the globe about the disease that affects about 44 million people.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association of Alabama, Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia. It’s a progressive brain disorder that slowly destroys memory and thinking skills. Eventually, someone with Alzheimer’s will lose the ability to carry out simple tasks.

Right now, there’s no cure, and no way to prevent it.

Someone in the United States is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s every 66 seconds and it’s the 6th leading cause of death in the country, the association added.

It’s not just the person with Alzheimer’s who suffers, the disease also greatly affects family members and caregivers, emotionally and financially. The global cost of Alzheimer’s disease is over $6 billion.

The Alzheimer’s Association Alabama Chapter is hosting the ‘Walk to END Alzheimer’s’ on Nov. 6th at Montgomery Plaza downtown to raise money for research, care and support. To register, go to alz.org/walk and click find your walk to search by zip code.

This event is free to the public so that any funds donated go straight to our mission of a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.

