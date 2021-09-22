2 arrested in separate Montgomery robberies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have made arrests in two separate robbery investigations.

According to Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman, Quandrious Harris, 24, is charged with first-degree robbery for an incident that happened around 2 p.m. on Aug. 28 in the 1000 block of Rosa Parks Avenue. He was taken into custody Tuesday by the U.S. Marshals task force.

Coleman said Yashiaka Brown, 39, is charged with first-degree robbery for a Sept. 4 incident that happened around 9:50 a.m. in the 700 block of Mill Street.

Police identified Brown as the suspect and she was taken into custody Tuesday by the U.S. Marshals task force.

Harris and Brown were placed in the Montgomery County Detention Center. Brown is being held on a $30,000 bond, while Harris has a bond of $40,000

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.