2 arrested in separate Montgomery robberies

Quandrious Harris (left) and Yashiaka Brown (right) have been charged with first-degree robbery in separate incidents.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Center)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have made arrests in two separate robbery investigations.

According to Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman, Quandrious Harris, 24, is charged with first-degree robbery for an incident that happened around 2 p.m. on Aug. 28 in the 1000 block of Rosa Parks Avenue. He was taken into custody Tuesday by the U.S. Marshals task force.

Coleman said Yashiaka Brown, 39, is charged with first-degree robbery for a Sept. 4 incident that happened around 9:50 a.m. in the 700 block of Mill Street.

Police identified Brown as the suspect and she was taken into custody Tuesday by the U.S. Marshals task force.

Harris and Brown were placed in the Montgomery County Detention Center. Brown is being held on a $30,000 bond, while Harris has a bond of $40,000

