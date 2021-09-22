Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Alabama sees antibody shipments decline

(WBRC)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama saw its number of available monoclonal antibody doses fall as federal officials try to ration the limited resource, but low-vaccination Southern states continued to receive some of the largest allocations.

The Alabama Department of Public Health said Wednesday that Alabama will receive 6,576 patient courses this week. That is down from 8,030 last week.

Antibody treatment is a highly effective therapy that can blunt the worst effects of COVID-19 and avert hospitalization.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has changed the distribution method to make sure the life-saving resource is distributed equitably.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Jennings, 31, of Montgomery, has been charged with murder in the shooting death of...
Man charged with murder in David Drive shooting
Daniel Sexton is charged with multiple child sex crimes including facilitating the travel of a...
Former correctional officer charged with child sex crimes
Shawnquetta Knight has been arrested and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied...
Woman charged with shooting into occupied Montgomery dwelling
The U.S. Postal Service acknowledged service issues at the Prattville post office off Greystone...
USPS addresses service issues at Prattville post office
1st graders at MacMillan (Source: WSFA 12 News).
Montgomery school named 2021 National Blue Ribbon School

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 778K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
Health experts expect the FDA to make a decision on boosters for the general population in the...
COVID-19 boosters under consideration as hospitals overwhelmed
Statistics have shown that Alabama has had one of the highest opioid prescribing rates in the...
Report: Opioid prescriptions down in Alabama for 7th consecutive year
Report: Opioid prescriptions down in Alabama for 7th consecutive year
Report: Opioid prescriptions down in Alabama for 7th consecutive year