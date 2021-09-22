Alabama sees antibody shipments decline

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama saw its number of available monoclonal antibody doses fall as federal officials try to ration the limited resource, but low-vaccination Southern states continued to receive some of the largest allocations.

The Alabama Department of Public Health said Wednesday that Alabama will receive 6,576 patient courses this week. That is down from 8,030 last week.

Antibody treatment is a highly effective therapy that can blunt the worst effects of COVID-19 and avert hospitalization.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has changed the distribution method to make sure the life-saving resource is distributed equitably.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.