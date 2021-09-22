Advertise
Apartment managers called before Montgomery City Council

By Courtney Chandler
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several apartment managers were called before the Montgomery City Council for either operating illegally, failing to maintain their properties or serving as local havens for crime.

Some who did appear before the council explained the changes they have made to meet the council’s previous request.

“Eliminating the compactor altogether and have three trash pickups a week is going to eliminate the trash issue,” a representative from Liberty Square Apartments said.

But other apartment complexes failed to appear or had not made any changes.

District 5 Councilman Cornelius “CC” Calhoun said the council would have revoked the license of Kenniston apartments but explained, you can’t revoke something you don’t have.

“We got to get a grip on it from the city standpoint on how we move forward. That was the question asked. How do we move forward once we revoke the license,” Calhoun said.

The next step, according to the council, is issuing cease-and-desist orders requiring the businesses to stop all operations.

Council members also encouraged tenets living in the complexes to be more vocal.

“What I don’t know, what I can’t see, I cannot address it, so if you don’t tell me about it that means I won’t know about it,” District 6 Councilman Oronde Mitchell said. “If I don’t know about it, I can’t do anything about it, so you have to let us know. That’s with any of your city officials.”

Council members say they don’t want to put people out of business. They just want them to operate legally.

