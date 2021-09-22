Advertise
Auburn, Alabama 2022 football schedules unveiled

The Southeastern Conference (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Southeastern Conference has released the schedules for the 2022 college football season.

The Alabama Crimson Tide and the Auburn Tigers will kick off the season Sept. 3.

To start the season, the Tigers will face the Mercer Bears at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn’s also scheduled to take on Penn State, San Jose State and Western Kentucky.

The Tigers will have a bye week on Oct. 22.

The Crimson Tide starts the season against the Utah State Aggies. The Tide is set to face the Texas Longhorns, UL-Monroe and the Austin Peay Governors.

The Tide will have a bye week on Oct. 29.

The 31st SEC Championship game is set for Dec. 3 in Atlanta. It will be the 29th championship game held in the city

Auburn’s schedule:

  • Sept. 3: Auburn vs. Mercer
  • Sept. 10: Auburn vs. San Jose State
  • Sept. 17: Auburn vs. Penn State
  • Sept. 24: Auburn vs. Missouri
  • Oct. 1: Auburn vs. LSU
  • Oct. 8: Auburn at Georgia
  • Oct. 15: Auburn at Ole Miss
  • Oct. 29: Auburn vs. Arkansas
  • Nov. 5: Auburn at Mississippi
  • Nov. 12: Auburn at Texas A&M
  • Nov. 19: Auburn vs. Western Kentucky
  • Nov. 26: Auburn at Alabama

Alabama’s schedule:

  • Sept. 3: Alabama vs. Utah State
  • Sept. 10: Alabama at Texas
  • Sept. 17: Alabama vs. UL-Monroe
  • Sept. 24: Alabama vs. Vanderbilt
  • Oct. 1: Alabama at Arkansas
  • Oct. 8: Alabama vs. Texas A&M
  • Oct. 15: Alabama at Tennessee
  • Oct. 22: Alabama vs. Mississippi State
  • Nov. 5: Alabama at LSU
  • Nov. 12: Alabama at Ole Miss
  • Nov. 19: Alabama vs. Austin Perry
  • Nov. 26: Alabama vs. Auburn

