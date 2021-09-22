Advertise
Beautiful fall weather arrives today

Plenty of sun, much lower humidity and no rain chances
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s finally cold front day in Central Alabama! Our much-anticipated fall cold front will push through this morning, ending any chance of a shower by noon.

Game 2 of the postseason series between Montgomery and Mississippi has beautiful fall weather...
Game 2 of the postseason series between Montgomery and Mississippi has beautiful fall weather in store.(WSFA 12 News)

It will also bring some breezy northerly winds with it for this afternoon, in addition to gradually clearing skies after lunch. Highs will stay in the middle and upper 70s today.

The cooler and noticeably more comfortable weather pattern will stick with us for the next several days with absolutely no weather concerns.

Not a single day over the next week will be muggy.
Not a single day over the next week will be muggy.(WSFA 12 News)

Highs for the end of the workweek will only be in the 70s, with overnight lows well down in the 50s. Some upper 40s are even a possibility in rural locations! We do moderate a bit for the weekend and next week as highs head back into the 80s and overnight temps return to the 60s.

Even then we won’t have the brutal humidity or rain to contend with across the area. Put simply, the forecast beginning later this afternoon is as good as it gets here this time of year!

There is absolutely no rain in the forecast.
There is absolutely no rain in the forecast.(WSFA 12 News)

The tropics, meanwhile, are still active as we officially begin fall this afternoon. Peter and Rose are now tropical depressions and should fizzle out in the coming days.

The two other areas being monitored for tropical development have a “high” and “medium” chance of becoming a tropical depression and storm. The next names on the list for this year are Sam and Teresa. Fortunately neither of those systems will threaten the US as it looks now.

Tropical Depression Peter and Tropical Depression Rose will fizzle, but two other areas have a...
Tropical Depression Peter and Tropical Depression Rose will fizzle, but two other areas have a chance at becoming a tropical depression/storm.(WSFA 12 News)

