Former Lanett mayor convicted on felony ethics charges

LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the conviction of former Lanett Mayor Jonathon Kyle McCoy for felony ethics violations.

McCoy pleaded guilty Wednesday morning, Sept. 22, in Chambers County Circuit Court to two charges of using his official position or office for personal gain. As a result of his felony convictions, McCoy was immediately removed from office as mayor, and cannot hold public office in the future.

McCoy admitted that he used his position to provide a city-owned Chevrolet Tahoe to a family member for a period of seven months. McCoy’s family member was not employed with the city and had no government purpose in possessing the vehicle. McCoy’s actions resulted in his personal gain, which included savings on the cost of a replacement vehicle and insurance as well as money for fuel and maintenance.

He also admitted to using his position as mayor to avoid paying for city utility services on seven different accounts from June 2017 - April 2018.

By August 2019, McCoy owed more than $41,000 to Lanett. At that time, McCoy directed a city employee to put a hold on these accounts, which resulted in McCoy no longer incurring minimum fees and late charges as well as his accounts being removed from the city’s “cut-off” list.

McCoy paid the $41,232.84 balance seven months later in March 2020, but he did not pay any late charges or minimum fees for the period of time his accounts were on a hold.

McCoy agreed to pay those unpaid fees and charges, which equal $2,069, as restitution to Lanett. McCoy will pay another $12,124 in restitution to the city for money spent on personal items and gifts not related to city government.

In total, McCoy will pay the city $14,193.45 in restitution.

McCoy’s sentencing hearing is set for October 26 at 1 p.m.

McCoy faces penalties of two to 20 years imprisonment and fines of up to $30,000 for each of the two convictions, which are class B felonies.

