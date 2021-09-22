Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

H.O.M.E ministry creates sense of home for homeless in the River Region

A Montgomery man is on a mission to give the homeless in the area a sense of home.
A Montgomery man is on a mission to give the homeless in the area a sense of home.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By Bethany Davis
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man is on a mission to give the homeless in the area a sense of home.

Patrick Aitken created the H.O.M.E ministry, which stands for Homeless Outreach Mission Endeavor.

On any given night, hundreds of people in the River Region are homeless and don’t have a place to sleep. H.O.M.E exists to provide an avenue of self-sufficiency for those experiencing or in danger of chronic homelessness and hunger.

The ministry has partnered with businesses around the city to help provide meals. And on the 4th Saturday of every month, it hosts a community event that includes food, clothes, bus passes, hair cuts, even health screenings. That event is held at River City Church on Dexter Avenue, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Jennings, 31, of Montgomery, has been charged with murder in the shooting death of...
Man charged with murder in David Drive shooting
Daniel Sexton is charged with multiple child sex crimes including facilitating the travel of a...
Former correctional officer charged with child sex crimes
Shawnquetta Knight has been arrested and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied...
Woman charged with shooting into occupied Montgomery dwelling
1st graders at MacMillan (Source: WSFA 12 News).
Montgomery school named 2021 National Blue Ribbon School
Corwin Mathis is accused of robbing a business in the 7900 block of Vaughn Road on sept. 20,...
Suspect arrested in robbery at Vaughn Road business

Latest News

Sept. 21st is World Alzheimer’s Day to raise awareness around the globe about the disease that...
World Alzheimer’s Day raises awareness about most common form of dementia
County Road 12: Eleven86 Real Artesian Water
County Road 12: Eleven86 Real Artesian Water
Marquis Forge thought he had life just the way he wanted it, but then a call to come home may...
County Road 12: Eleven86 Real Artesian Water
1960s Montgomery will reportedly be the setting for a reboot of "The Wonder Years" featuring a...
Upcoming show ‘The Wonder Years’ casting extras in Montgomery