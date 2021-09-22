H.O.M.E ministry creates sense of home for homeless in the River Region

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man is on a mission to give the homeless in the area a sense of home.

Patrick Aitken created the H.O.M.E ministry, which stands for Homeless Outreach Mission Endeavor.

On any given night, hundreds of people in the River Region are homeless and don’t have a place to sleep. H.O.M.E exists to provide an avenue of self-sufficiency for those experiencing or in danger of chronic homelessness and hunger.

The ministry has partnered with businesses around the city to help provide meals. And on the 4th Saturday of every month, it hosts a community event that includes food, clothes, bus passes, hair cuts, even health screenings. That event is held at River City Church on Dexter Avenue, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

