Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Huntsville man accused of biting off woman’s pinky finger found not guilty

(Gray tv)
By Kelsey Duncan
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man charged with two counts of first-degree assault was found not guilty on Wednesday.

Shay Thome was accused of biting a woman’s left pinky finger off after a bizarre attack at his northeast Huntsville home. The jury’s reasoning for the not guilty verdict was Thome acted in self-defense.

READ MORE: Police: Huntsville man bit off woman’s pinky finger

“For my client, I am extremely gratified with the jury’s decision. Mr. Thome was clearly attacked by this woman at his own home. Even though her injury was grizzly, the jury clearly found Mr. Thome acted in self-defense and his use of force on the attacker was justified,” said Attorney Bruce Gardner.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Jennings, 31, of Montgomery, has been charged with murder in the shooting death of...
Man charged with murder in David Drive shooting
Police have charged an 18-year-old for an April shooting in Montgomery.
Suspect charged after victim loses kidney in Montgomery shooting
Quandrious Harris (left) and Yashiaka Brown (right) have been charged with first-degree robbery...
2 arrested in separate Montgomery robberies
The U.S. Postal Service acknowledged service issues at the Prattville post office off Greystone...
USPS addresses service issues at Prattville post office
Council addresses apartment complexes in Montgomery.
Apartment managers called before Montgomery City Council

Latest News

Plenty of sun is ahead with fall-like temperatures and low humidity.
Much cooler, less humid air is here
Montgomery police are asking the public to help locate a missing man.
Montgomery police searching for missing man
Penton Farms in Verbena is open through the end of October.
Penton Farms is a must-visit this fall
Penton Farms
Car crashes are a leading cause of death among children up to 13 years old, according to the...
National Child Passenger Safety Week works to keep kids safe