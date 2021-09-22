Man charged in August shooting in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a man with assault in an August shooting.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Quindarus Jenkins, 31, is charged with second-degree assault for a shooting on Aug. 19 in the 3700 block of Audubon Road.

MPD charged Quindarus Jenkins, 31, with second degree Assault. ((Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility))

Court records indicate Jenkins shot the victim in the abdomen.

Coleman says Jenkins was identified as a suspect and was taken into custody Tuesday by the United States Marshals Task Force. He was later transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

