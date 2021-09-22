Advertise
Man charged with shooting into occupied Montgomery home

Sanquez Bivens is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling for a shooting...
Sanquez Bivens is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling for a shooting in Montgomery on Sept. 18, 2021.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has been arrested and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Sanquez Bivens, 29, was arrested by the United States Marshals task force on Tuesday in connection to the incident.

Montgomery police said the incident happened around 11:15 a.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of Agate Street. That’s near West Fairview Avenue and Interstate 65.

Court documents did not provide any details on a possible motive.

The suspect is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a $15,000 bond.

