Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

South Carolina’s Confederate monument protection law upheld

FILE - In this July 10, 2017, file photo, Cameron Maynard stands at attention by the monument...
FILE - In this July 10, 2017, file photo, Cameron Maynard stands at attention by the monument to Confederate soldiers at the South Carolina Statehouse in Columbia, S.C. The South Carolina Supreme Court has upheld a 2000 law protecting Confederate monuments from being moved without a vote from the General Assembly.(Source: AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Supreme Court has ruled a state law preventing anyone from moving a Confederate monument or changing the historical name of a street or building without the Legislature’s permission is legal.

But in the same ruling Wednesday, the justices struck down a requirement that two-thirds of the General Assembly must approve a move or name change.

The ruling keeps intact South Carolina’s Heritage Act.

The 2000 law has prevented colleges and local governments from removing Confederate monuments or the names of segregationists from buildings.

Lawmakers have refused to even take up any requests to remove monuments over the past few years even as other Southern cities act.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Jennings, 31, of Montgomery, has been charged with murder in the shooting death of...
Man charged with murder in David Drive shooting
Daniel Sexton is charged with multiple child sex crimes including facilitating the travel of a...
Former correctional officer charged with child sex crimes
Shawnquetta Knight has been arrested and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied...
Woman charged with shooting into occupied Montgomery dwelling
The U.S. Postal Service acknowledged service issues at the Prattville post office off Greystone...
USPS addresses service issues at Prattville post office
1st graders at MacMillan (Source: WSFA 12 News).
Montgomery school named 2021 National Blue Ribbon School

Latest News

Gotham Tribute Honors recipient, filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles attends the 18th Annual Gotham...
Melvin Van Peebles, godfather of Black cinema, dies at 89
Dream Flights treated World War ll veteran Richard Warnick to a ride in a Boeing Stearman...
Alabama war veteran, 95, gets ride on Dream Flights bi-plane
The House faces a deadline Monday to vote on the first part of President Joe Biden’s plan — a...
Biden meets with Democrats as $3.5T plan faces party split
The petition came to light last week after the students at Park Hill South High School posted...
Missouri students posted slavery petition online, school district says
FILE - In this June 14, 2021 file photo, U.S. President Joe Biden, right, speaks with French...
US-French spat seems to simmer down after Biden-Macron call