Suspect charged after victim loses kidney in Montgomery shooting

Police have charged an 18-year-old for an April shooting in Montgomery.
Police have charged an 18-year-old for an April shooting in Montgomery.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Police have charged an 18-year-old for an April shooting in Montgomery.

Capt. Saba Coleman says Janando James is charged with first-degree assault following the shooting, which happened on April 16 in the 1400 block of Ann Street.

MPD charged Janando James, 18, with first degree Assault.
MPD charged Janando James, 18, with first degree Assault.((Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility))

Court records indicate the victim, who was shot in his right side under the armpit, ended up loosing a kidney as a result.

Coleman says James was identified as the suspect, taken into custody on Tuesday by the United States Marshals Task Force, and then placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

