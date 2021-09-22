USPS addresses service issues at Prattville post office

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Viewers have alerted WSFA 12 News about service issues at Prattville’s post office off Greystone Way.

Some said they haven’t gotten mail for days and have been advised that there isn’t enough staff for in-person pickups.

WSFA reached out to the U.S. Postal Service about this. Spokeswoman Debra J. Fetterly of the Postal Service’s Alabama district said they are aware of these issues and are working to address them. She said there are “impacts” to their workforce due to the COVID-19 pandemic but did not specify what that means.

Here is the statement Fetterly sent Tuesday:

“The Postal Service appreciates its customers and always strives to provide the best possible service to them. We apologize for any inconvenience that may have been experienced by customers living in the Prattville community. Local management has been made aware and is taking steps to address these concerns. We appreciate the patience of our customers and the efforts of employees as conditions change on a day-to-day basis. While we do not share personnel information publicly, we can confirm that our workforce, like others, is not immune to the human impacts of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. We will continue flexing our available resources to match the workload, and we are proud of the efforts of postal employees in Prattville, throughout the state, and across the nation, as they define essential public service every day. We urge any customers with concerns or questions about their mail delivery service to contact their local Post Office, so that we can look into and resolve their concerns promptly. Customers may also visit our website at www.usps.com/help.”

